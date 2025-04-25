The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.27.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Campbell’s from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Consumer Edge reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Campbell’s in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Campbell’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Campbell’s Stock Performance

Shares of Campbell’s stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Campbell’s has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Campbell’s will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Insider Activity at Campbell’s

In other Campbell’s news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $99,994.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,727.70. This trade represents a 6.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Campbell’s in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Campbell’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Campbell’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Campbell’s by 304.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 20,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell’s Company Profile

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

