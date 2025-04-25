The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $130.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shopify from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.66.

Shopify Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE:SHOP opened at $95.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.69. The stock has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 3,657.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

