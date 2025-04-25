The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target to $18.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Warby Parker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital upgraded Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Warby Parker Stock Up 6.0 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 2.00. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.50.

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $274,807.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,179.04. The trade was a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $1,380,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,206.97. The trade was a 80.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,651 shares of company stock worth $2,313,092 over the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

