The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for Viking (NYSE:VIK) Stock Price

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VIK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Viking from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Viking from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised Viking to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Viking in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Viking in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

Viking Price Performance

Shares of VIK opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. Viking has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.87.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Viking’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Viking will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Viking by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viking during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viking during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Viking in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Further Reading

