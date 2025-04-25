The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 312.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,898 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in St. Joe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,197,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,449,000 after acquiring an additional 252,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in St. Joe by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 906,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,746,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in St. Joe by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 564,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,350,000 after buying an additional 40,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,380,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,632,000 after acquiring an additional 16,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at St. Joe

In related news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $4,508,427.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,162,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,526,505.64. This trade represents a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $14,113,022 in the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

St. Joe Stock Performance

St. Joe stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.28. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.09%.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

