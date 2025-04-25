Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,311 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 27,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 279.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 48,316 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

TBPH opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $477.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $10.90.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 78.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. On average, analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 370,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,342. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

