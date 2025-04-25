Top Airline Stocks To Watch Today – April 23rd

Get alerts:

RTX, American Airlines Group, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and Zscaler are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks represent equity ownership in airlines, giving investors a stake in the company’s operational success and profitability. These stocks are influenced by factors such as fuel prices, travel demand, regulatory policies, and overall economic conditions, making them sensitive to both market trends and global events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX traded up $6.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.51. 5,121,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,505,939. RTX has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $136.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $160.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,617,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,037,219. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of UAL traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,398,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571,868. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,750,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,252,248. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.23. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.03. 881,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,673. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of -804.12 and a beta of 1.12. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $217.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.74.

