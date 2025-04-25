Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 23rd

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer, ServiceNow, Salesforce, Tempus AI, QUALCOMM, Arista Networks, and Snowflake are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are equity investments in companies that develop or leverage AI technologies to innovate and drive efficiency in various industries. These stocks often represent firms at the cutting edge of technological advancements, promising potential growth amid market volatility. Investors in AI stocks aim to capture value from the transformative impact of AI on sectors like healthcare, finance, and transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 35,808,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,350,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $101.40.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE:NOW traded up $44.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $810.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $167.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $843.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $968.16. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $6.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.36. 2,946,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,780,079. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.69 and a 200 day moving average of $308.98. The stock has a market cap of $240.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of TEM stock traded up $6.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.86. 11,175,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,656,764. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. Tempus AI has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $91.45.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QCOM traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,086,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,851,778. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $155.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,951,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,082,437. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.87. The company has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

NYSE SNOW traded up $7.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,557. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.02.

