Top Electric Vehicle Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 23rd

Tesla, Enphase Energy, Lucid Group, Shell, and Rivian Automotive are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of companies involved in producing electric vehicles and related components, such as batteries and charging systems. These stocks offer investors a chance to participate in the growth of sustainable transportation and the broader transition to clean energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $16.33 on Wednesday, reaching $254.30. 100,014,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,129,278. Tesla has a one year low of $141.11 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.39 and a 200 day moving average of $322.54. The company has a market capitalization of $817.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.66, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $7.68 on Wednesday, reaching $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,695,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,722. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $45.29 and a 12 month high of $141.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.26.

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Shares of LCID traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,414,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,067,016. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $64.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,204,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,768. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $196.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. Shell has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $74.61.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.96. 17,222,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,488,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $18.86.

