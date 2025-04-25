Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Torrid from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

NYSE:CURV opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $629.57 million, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. Torrid has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $9.14.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.34 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 1.35%. Torrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Torrid by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in Torrid by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 478,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 279,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,240,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

