TransAlta FY2025 EPS Lowered by National Bank Financial

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of TransAlta in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.39.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TA. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.71.

TransAlta Price Performance

TA stock opened at C$12.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.56. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$8.93 and a 52-week high of C$21.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.99 per share, with a total value of C$674,752.50. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta is an independent power producer based in Alberta, Canada. The company operates a diverse and growing fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia consisting of hydro, wind, solar, battery storage, gas and energy transition facilities. The majority of the company’s revenues are derived from the sale of generation capacity, electricity, thermal energy, environmental attributes, and byproducts of power generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.