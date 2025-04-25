Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,062,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $7,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Treace Medical Concepts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

In related news, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $398,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,725.57. This represents a 12.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMCI stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

