Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Stock Price

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $77.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average of $81.97. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $96.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $125.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,256,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,003,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 918,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,488,000 after purchasing an additional 72,764 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 404,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,881,000 after purchasing an additional 34,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,346,000. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

