Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Price

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of RRR stock opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.71. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 71.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.