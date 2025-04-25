Twin City Private Wealth LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Twin City Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,631 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,484,864,000 after acquiring an additional 183,610 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,757,589,000 after purchasing an additional 984,570 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.3 %

AMZN opened at $186.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.27 and a 200-day moving average of $207.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.