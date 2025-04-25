United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at D. Boral Capital

Analysts at D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.16% from the company’s previous close.

UAMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of United States Antimony from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.90.

Shares of United States Antimony stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $430.44 million, a PE ratio of -93.88 and a beta of 0.21. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in United States Antimony by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,528,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 971,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 228,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the 4th quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in United States Antimony during the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

