Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

UTZ opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Utz Brands

In other Utz Brands news, CEO Howard A. Friedman bought 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,722.64. This represents a 1.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 496,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $6,646,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 555,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 97,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after buying an additional 47,320 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 56,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

