Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Utz Brands Price Performance

UTZ stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.93 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Insider Transactions at Utz Brands

In related news, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 496,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $6,646,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard A. Friedman acquired 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,722.64. This represents a 1.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 38.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

