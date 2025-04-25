VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

DURA opened at $31.43 on Friday. VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $35.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.64.

The VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US firms that are screened for dividend yield, financial health, and valuation. DURA was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

