Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:VRE) Shares Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:VRE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$30.20 and last traded at C$30.07. Approximately 8,049 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 7,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.86.

Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.94.

Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

One of the country’s leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city’s flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.