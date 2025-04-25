Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 928,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,930 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ventyx Biosciences were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 273.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 58,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VTYX

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.