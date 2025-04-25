Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Position Boosted by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 824.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRE. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Veris Residential by 11,246.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Veris Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Veris Residential during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRE shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Veris Residential in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.
Veris Residential Price Performance
Shares of NYSE VRE opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. Veris Residential, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.24 million. Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. Equities analysts expect that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
Veris Residential Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.
Veris Residential Company Profile
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
See Also
