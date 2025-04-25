Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $31.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,612,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,861,000 after buying an additional 159,348 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,111,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,323,000 after purchasing an additional 837,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,463,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,743,000 after purchasing an additional 36,585 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,460,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,862,000 after purchasing an additional 994,775 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,215,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,938,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

