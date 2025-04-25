Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vinci Partners Investments were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VINP. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.4% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,562,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,377,000 after purchasing an additional 115,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 391.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 84,040 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP opened at $9.59 on Friday. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

