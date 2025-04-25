Wedbush Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for DAWN

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.43). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $800.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of -1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $29.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $144,094.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,059.40. The trade was a 8.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $52,265.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,550.48. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,064 shares of company stock worth $251,925. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,887,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,284,000 after buying an additional 5,475,087 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,882,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 3,716,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after acquiring an additional 972,997 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,490,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,219,000 after purchasing an additional 507,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,829,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

