Wedbush Has Negative Outlook of PulteGroup Q4 Earnings

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.55. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $12.32 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHM. Seaport Res Ptn raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

NYSE PHM opened at $102.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $88.07 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.25.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,937,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,034,000 after buying an additional 683,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,465,000 after purchasing an additional 64,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,562,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,425,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,185,000 after purchasing an additional 315,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,033,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,478,000 after buying an additional 169,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $266,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $6,026,879.65. This trade represents a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $372,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,980.80. This trade represents a 23.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,367. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

