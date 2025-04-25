Wedbush Has Optimistic Outlook of Netflix Q2 Earnings

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $7.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.17. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $24.58 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2025 earnings at $25.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $7.88 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $8.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $31.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $37.00 EPS.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target (up previously from $1,250.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,070.65.

Netflix Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,096.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $954.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $901.03. Netflix has a 12 month low of $544.25 and a 12 month high of $1,101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,946,506.10. The trade was a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total value of $2,835,138.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,855 shares of company stock worth $267,474,816. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

