Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research set a $75.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.03. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $93,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $1,254,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Articles

