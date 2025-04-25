Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $610.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $640.00 to $610.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $678.75.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $530.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.52, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $579.67 and a 200 day moving average of $594.40. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $435.03 and a 52 week high of $661.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total value of $4,022,981.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. This trade represents a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,477. This represents a 46.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,030. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 56 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

