Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 45,585 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 666,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,585 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,759,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 199,893 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,516,137 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 105,435 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 1,089,059 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 80,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rareview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 685,970 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 60,612 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $4.15.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.