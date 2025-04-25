Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 17,806 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 630,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 48,558 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

ISD opened at $13.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.08%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).

