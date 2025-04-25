Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 4,394 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 324.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 47,730 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter worth $82,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 150.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 9.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

SLVM opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. Sylvamo Co. has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $98.02.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.96%. Analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,384,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,894 shares in the company, valued at $8,591,575.16. This represents a 13.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

