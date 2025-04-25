Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Energy by 16,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vista Energy by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in Vista Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIST stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.61 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 30.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.40 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

