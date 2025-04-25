Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 31,879 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,879 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,517,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the fourth quarter valued at $26,754,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 376,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after buying an additional 98,936 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,156,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,750,000 after acquiring an additional 72,992 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crane NXT by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,303,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Crane NXT Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $46.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.49. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52 week low of $41.54 and a 52 week high of $67.01. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

About Crane NXT

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.