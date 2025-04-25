West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,958 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of West Fraser Timber worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,652,000 after buying an additional 12,874 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth $81,605,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 853,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,830,000 after purchasing an additional 109,447 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 607,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,565,000 after purchasing an additional 35,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 317,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,453,000 after buying an additional 119,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of WFG stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.43 and a beta of 1.21. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $69.48 and a one year high of $102.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.87.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -752.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFG shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

