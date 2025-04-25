Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Trading 0% Higher – Should You Buy?

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.27. 620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 14,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WFSTF
Western Forest Products Trading Up 0.0 %
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Forest Products
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.