Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Trading 0% Higher – Should You Buy?

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.27. 620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 14,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

