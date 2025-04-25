What is B. Riley’s Estimate for IperionX FY2025 Earnings?

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) – B. Riley dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for IperionX in a report released on Tuesday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IperionX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for IperionX’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
IperionX Trading Up 6.8 %
Shares of IPX stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 13.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59. IperionX has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $38.93.
IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.
