What is Cormark’s Estimate for BCE Q1 Earnings?

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

BCE has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BCE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays cut BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on BCE from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$40.00 to C$39.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.77.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$30.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.25, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$28.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.65.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.9975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.09%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 1,338.57%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE is both a wireless and internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrierthe legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provincesOntario and Quebec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.