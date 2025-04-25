What is Cormark’s Estimate for CVE:QIS FY2025 Earnings?

Get Quorum Information Technologies alerts:

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS – Free Report) – Cormark lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Quorum Information Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Quorum Information Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Quorum Information Technologies Stock Performance

CVE:QIS opened at C$0.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of C$68.44 million, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.92. Quorum Information Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.60 and a 1-year high of C$1.00.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports software products for the automotive market, including Quorum DMS, a dealership management system; Autovance Desk; Menu and MyDeal, a sales desking, menuing, and digital retailing system; DealerMine Service, Sales Customer Relationship Management, and Business Development Centre; Accessible Accessories, a digital retailing platform; and VINN, an automotive marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Information Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.