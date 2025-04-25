What is Cormark’s Estimate for MAG Silver Q1 Earnings?

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAG. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

MAG Silver Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.09. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $18.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. MAG Silver’s payout ratio is 101.41%.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

