What is Cormark’s Estimate for TSE:OR Q1 Earnings?

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also commented on OR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

OR stock opened at C$32.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$33.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -88.33%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Paul Douglas Martin sold 12,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.67, for a total value of C$308,040.00. Also, Senior Officer Guy Desharnais sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total value of C$132,006.00. Insiders sold a total of 64,058 shares of company stock worth $1,898,479 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

