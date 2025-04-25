What is Cormark’s Forecast for K92 Mining Q1 Earnings?

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

KNT has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upgraded K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Canada raised K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

K92 Mining Price Performance

Shares of KNT opened at C$12.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.83 and a twelve month high of C$13.58. The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.07.

About K92 Mining

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.