What is Cormark’s Forecast for Sandstorm Gold Q1 Earnings?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAND. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Shares of SAND opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 170.03 and a beta of 0.90. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 179,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 62.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 34,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

