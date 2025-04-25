What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for TWI FY2025 Earnings?

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Titan International in a report released on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWI. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Titan International in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

TWI stock opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $476.51 million, a P/E ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Titan International has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $11.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Titan International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 108,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

