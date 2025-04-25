What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for BancFirst Q2 Earnings?

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BancFirst in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BancFirst’s current full-year earnings is $6.52 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

BancFirst Stock Up 0.3 %

BANF opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $132.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.82.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $164.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 23.52%.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $589,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,820. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,191,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,553,265.87. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,350. Corporate insiders own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in BancFirst by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.4% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

