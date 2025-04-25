What is Desjardins’ Forecast for Centerra Gold Q1 Earnings?

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Desjardins analyst A. Carson expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CGAU. Cormark downgraded Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, March 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

CGAU opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $7.82.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.92 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

