What is KeyCorp’s Forecast for Murphy Oil Q1 Earnings?

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on Murphy Oil and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.23.

MUR opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Claiborne P. Deming bought 50,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $1,323,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 931,651 shares in the company, valued at $24,660,801.97. This trade represents a 5.67 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu acquired 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $41,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,065 shares in the company, valued at $989,635.50. The trade was a 4.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 227,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 34,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,857,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,214,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $678,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

