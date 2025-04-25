What is Leerink Partnrs’ Estimate for BioNTech Q1 Earnings?

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioNTech in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.78) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is ($3.88) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($9.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.87) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.79) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

BNTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.44 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioNTech from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.44.

BioNTech Stock Up 5.0 %

BioNTech stock opened at $120.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.77. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $76.53 and a twelve month high of $131.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

