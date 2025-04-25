What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for LYV Q3 Earnings?

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s FY2027 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LYV opened at $132.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $86.81 and a 1 year high of $157.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%.

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $1,170,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.8% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $720,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $61,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,470,120.80. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $624,333.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,058.76. This trade represents a 32.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,702 shares of company stock valued at $10,497,143. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.