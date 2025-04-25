What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for Innospec Q1 Earnings?

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Innospec in a report released on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Innospec’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Innospec Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $90.33 on Wednesday. Innospec has a 12 month low of $80.32 and a 12 month high of $133.71. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.17.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Innospec had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.43 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innospec

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innospec

In related news, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $387,788.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,160.70. The trade was a 15.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corbin Barnes sold 2,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $278,083.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $831,668.30. This trade represents a 25.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,696 shares of company stock valued at $794,853 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innospec declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

See Also

